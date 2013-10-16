Adrian Peterson misses practice for personal reasons

Minnesota Vikings coach Leslie Frazier saw enough from Josh Freeman in Wednesday's practice to announce the newly acquired quarterback as his starter going forward. Frazier didn't see anything Wednesday from Adrian Peterson.
The team's All-Pro running back missed practice for personal reasons related to the death of his son, according to Chip Scoggins of The Star Tribune.
Scoggins reported Peterson will be back with the team Thursday, and we fully expect him to suit up Monday night against the New York Giants, along with Freeman.