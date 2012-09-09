Adrian Peterson marches past doubters in Vikings' win

Capping a long, painful offseason return from surgery, the Minnesota Vikings running back rumbled for 84 yards on 17 carries Sunday. He scored twice and gained steam and power along the way in a 26-23 overtime win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
If the All-Pro back showed rust early -- his first game work since December -- he was fearless in taking on defenders. When they belted him low, he rose to his feet and asked for the ball again.
We've seen Peterson faster than he was Sunday -- maybe more elusive, too -- but considering he was a game-time decision, the gutsy runner was nothing less than a major factor in Minnesota's 1-0 start.
Leslie Frazier deserves some of the credit for Peterson's promising return. The Vikings coach showed tremendous faith in his back, handing him the ball over and over when the world assumed Toby Gerhart would shoulder the load.
No knock on Gerhart, but there's only one AP, and we saw why Sunday.