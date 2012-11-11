Adrian Peterson leads Minnesota Vikings past Lions

The Detroit Lions had to do one thing to give themselves a chance against the Minnesota Vikings. One thing.
That didn't happen.
Sunday was no different.
Peterson finished with 27 carries for 171 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown run in which he dipped inside, bounced outside and ran away from anyone wearing Honolulu Blue.
The Vikings' offense has revolved around two players in 2012 -- Peterson and wide receiver Percy Harvin. Harvin missed Sunday's game with an ankle injury. The Lions should be the one team to focus entirely on Peterson and risk losing to Christian Ponder's arm.
Didn't happen.
Peterson ran with power up the middle and outran defenders on the outside. The vaunted Lions defensive line seemed to tire as Peterson had giant lanes to run through in the fourth quarter. The "Silver Crush" were flat-out pushed around as the game wore on.
This has been said repeatedly, but we'll say it again. Peterson is a freak of nature and his knee surgeon should received an expensive Christmas gift from this famous patient.
Notes: Lions defensive end Cliff Avril was taken to the locker room in the third quarter and was later diagnosed with a concussion.
Peterson became the first running back to reach 1,000 yards in 2012 and Sunday was his 31st career 100-yard rushing game.
Vikings fourth-round pick Jarius Wright caught a touchdown in his first game. He moved up the depth chart with Harvin out.