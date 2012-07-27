Adrian Peterson lands on Minnesota Vikings' PUP list

Today is the first day of Minnesota Vikings training camp and all eyes were on the roster designation of running back Adrian Peterson, who is less than eight months removed from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his knee. Head coach Leslie Frazier announced that Peterson was among three Vikings who will open camp on the physically unable to perform list, Tom Pelissero of KSTP-AM in St. Paul reports.
"We need to do a few things and then make a determination", Frazier said of Peterson, adding that the perennial Pro Bowler fought the move.
Peterson has been adamant about being ready for the Vikings' regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars and today's decision does not alter the final goal. Players can be activated from the "Active/PUP" list at any time, and placing Peterson on that list merely protects the team from any setbacks that could potentially occur in the first days of camp.
With Peterson relegated to rehab duty, 2010 second-round pick Toby Gerhart took the first-team reps at running back, a role the former Stanford standout had prepared for this offseason.