Adrian Peterson: I'll top Emmitt Smith's record in 2017

Pass rusher Jared Allen says Michael Strahan's NFL single-season record of 22.5 sacks is "absolutely reachable," and Adrian Peterson repeatedly has talked about running for 2,500 yards.
Peterson didn't stop there. Fresh off his dominant 2,097-yard campaign, Peterson is thinking long-term: Specifically, Emmitt Smith's NFL record of 18,355 rushing yards.
Peterson is 9,506 yards away, and Dan Wiederer of The Star Tribune (thankfully) has done the math. If Peterson stays on his career pace of 98.4 yards per game, he'll top Smith in Week 4 of 2019.
Peterson says he'll get there sooner.
"I've been in the league seven years," Peterson told Wiederer. "I'm already right around (9,000). Calculate it out ... Let's think. Maybe get a couple 2,000-yard seasons ... I've got ... Hmmm ... 2017."
Drilling down, Peterson targeted Week 16 of that campaign, which charts out to 120.3 yards per game without a hiccup.
Anyone else, and we'd have our doubts.