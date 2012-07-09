Adrian Peterson hires lawyer Rusty Hardin

Minnesota VikingsAdrian Peterson's weekend arrest looks like a relatively minor legal case in the scheme of things. Houston Police told NFL.com and NFL Network on Monday he's likely to receive a fine.
In wake of Adrian Peterson's arrest Saturday, the lawyer for the star running back claims his client is the victim. More ...
Peterson, however, will have a major league lawyer representing him.
ESPN's Kevin Seifert reports that Peterson has hired Rusty Hardin. You know, the guy that just won a high profile case representing Roger Clemens.
Hiring Hardin, combined with Peterson's tweets on Sunday, indicate that he won't take this arrest lying down. We wouldn't be surprised to see Peterson aggressively fight the charges and possibly go after the Houston Police Department for their behavior.
Otherwise, there doesn't seem to be much use for hiring such an expensive attorney like Hardin for a first time misdemeanor.
UPDATE: Hardin issued a statement Monday afternoon, denying that Peterson resisted arrest. Hardin called the allegation that the running back shoved an off-duty police officer a "total fabrication."
"We have been investigating what happened since Saturday afternoon, and it is absolutely clear to me that the charges should not have been filed," Hardin said.