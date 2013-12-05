Adrian Peterson has considered finishing career with Cowboys

His feats there include recovering from knee surgery to rush for 2,097 yards, just 9 shy of breaking Eric Dickerson's NFL single-season mark. And on Sunday A.P. hit the 10,000-yard career mark. But the running back admits he's considered riding into the sunset with another team.
"You know, I'd be a liar if I said it's something that hasn't crossed my mind before," Peterson said on ESPN's "SVP & Russillo," via Fox Sports Southwest. "But I've also said to myself it would be so amazing to be one of those players who stays with one team his entire career, it would be good if I could do that.
"But being from Texas, I've always wondered, wow, it would be cool to play in Dallas, to play back home," he added. "Or to play in Houston."
Peterson is a native of Palestine, Texas. In 2011, he signed a $100-million, seven-year contract extension that secures him in Minnesota.