Adrian Peterson feeling younger as he gets older

The Minnesota Vikings running back told The Star Tribune's Dan Wiederer that people have been focusing on the number "too much," saying the rushing mark is a goal -- not a promise.
The All-Pro also addressed the mortality of running backs in the NFL, especially as they enter their late-20s, saying that he's only getting more spry.
"I feel like me not realizing that helps me," the 28-year-old Peterson said. "Me not thinking about, 'Well, my clock is starting to tick, getting older and older.' That's not doing nothing but hurting me. So I'm thinking in my mind that each year I'm getting younger. Any way I can look at it with the most positive view that's going to help me, that's the way I'm looking at it."
As Wiederer points out, the two previous running backs to claim the MVP never got close to duplicating those performances. LaDainian Tomlinson (27 years old) only had two more 1,000-yard rushing seasons after winning the MVP in 2006. Shaun Alexander (28) ran for 1,880 yards to earn his MVP in 2005, but he gained just 1,636 total yards on the ground in the years following before playing his final game in 2008.
Coming off an ACL tear, Peterson blew away all expectations last season by dashing for 2,097 yards on the ground. Peterson will have to overcome history again if he plans on cracking 2,000 yards for the second consecutive season, as no 2,000 yard rusher has come close to mirroring those numbers in the following season.
History aside, we still have no plans to bet against All Day.