Around the League

Presented By

Adrian Peterson eyes more Minnesota Vikings carries

Published: Sep 28, 2012 at 02:51 AM

The legend of Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson and his Wolverine-like healing ability continues to grow.

Most human beings would be slowly working their way back from an anterior cruciate ligament tear. Peterson has received a full workload from Week 1 and is about to see more. He has 58 carries in the first three weeks of 2012. He averaged 60.6 the first three games over the last three seasons.

"I woke up Monday after this game, and I felt like I played some football," Peterson told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "I feel like the rust is knocked off now. That's what I needed, and I'll be ready to roll even better."

Peterson said he's not yet 100 percent, but he must be close if coach Leslie Frazier wants to increase his workload from the 25 carries he had last week against the bruising San Francisco 49ers. He has 230 yards, two touchdowns and a 4-yard-per-carry average in three games. Chris Johnson would love to be that rusty.

Schein Nine: Something to Ponder

_Schein-65x90.jpg

Who is the most improved player in the NFL? Adam Schein says it's obviously Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder. More ...

More A.D. is never a bad thing for Vikings fans.

Minnesota already is off to a sneaky good 2-1 start and tied with the Chicago Bears atop the NFC North.

Quarterback Christian Ponder doesn't get any love nationally, but his 104.9 passer rating ranks No. 5 in the NFL. He has yet to throw an interception. More Peterson will bring more defenders down in the box and give Ponder more favorable looks against opposing secondaries.

A road win against the division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday would improve the Vikings record to 3-1 and command a bit more respect from the rest of the NFL.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW