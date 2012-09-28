Adrian Peterson eyes more Minnesota Vikings carries

The legend of Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson and his Wolverine-like healing ability continues to grow.
Most human beings would be slowly working their way back from an anterior cruciate ligament tear. Peterson has received a full workload from Week 1 and is about to see more. He has 58 carries in the first three weeks of 2012. He averaged 60.6 the first three games over the last three seasons.
"I woke up Monday after this game, and I felt like I played some football," Peterson told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "I feel like the rust is knocked off now. That's what I needed, and I'll be ready to roll even better."
Peterson said he's not yet 100 percent, but he must be close if coach Leslie Frazier wants to increase his workload from the 25 carries he had last week against the bruising San Francisco 49ers. He has 230 yards, two touchdowns and a 4-yard-per-carry average in three games. Chris Johnson would love to be that rusty.
Minnesota already is off to a sneaky good 2-1 start and tied with the Chicago Bears atop the NFC North.
Quarterback Christian Ponder doesn't get any love nationally, but his 104.9 passer rating ranks No. 5 in the NFL. He has yet to throw an interception. More Peterson will bring more defenders down in the box and give Ponder more favorable looks against opposing secondaries.
A road win against the division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday would improve the Vikings record to 3-1 and command a bit more respect from the rest of the NFL.