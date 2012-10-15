Adrian Peterson: DeAngelo Hall 'slapped me in the face'

We saw plenty of hot-and-bothered defenders Sunday.
Rap Sheet Rundown: Rodgers' rise
Ian Rapoport assesses Week 6's big developments, including Aaron Rodgers' fantastic performance on Sunday night. More ...
On the same day Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman spouted off on Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, there's word of ugly behavior from our nation's capital.
Nestled within Washington's 38-26 win over Minnesota, Vikings running back Adrian Peterson accused Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall of some funny business.
The two were seen jawing at each other during the game, and Peterson later told Dan Wiederer of The Star Tribune: "He slapped me in the face after a tackle. I was just telling him, 'Hey, don't do me like that brother.' "
A fair request.
Peterson was kept at bay Sunday, running for a solid 79 yards on 17 carries as the Vikings spent most of the afternoon playing from behind. He remains the engine of Minnesota's offense, and the focal point of opposing defenders, including Hall, who went out of his way to say hello Sunday.
UPDATE: Hall told The Associated Press: "I have no idea what he's talking about." He added that he might have pushed Peterson after a play, but he never slapped the running back.