Adrian Peterson dealing with nagging left ankle injury

Adrian Peterson missed practice again Thursday with an injured left ankle that's sorer than it was a week ago.
The Minnesota Vikings running back downplayed the injury to ESPN Twin Cities, saying he's resting for the team's upcoming two-game stretch over five days. They follow Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals with a Thursday night affair against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8.
Harrison: Week 7 predictions
"Since I twisted it up and it happened, it's been hurting consistently," Peterson said. "Then we go out and play (against the Washington Redskins), it re-aggravates it, just the cutting and different things you're doing out there. So, it's sore, but you've just got to push through it."
"It was a little worse, waking up that Monday and just feeling the beating you put on it the previous day," Peterson said. "It wasn't already healed 100 percent going into the game. So, when you've got a nagging injury like that, you've just got to stay on top of it, get the rest, continue strengthening it -- just do the necessary things to get you through that push to Sunday."