Adrian Peterson dazzles Percy Harvin with recovery

Published: May 30, 2012 at 02:42 PM

Based on most human standards, it'd be difficult to envision Adrian Peterson being the Minnesota Vikings' starting running back by Week 1.

Rap Sheet: A shocking retirement

When Vikings CB Asher Allen called it quits Wednesday, the team was completely taken aback,

Ian Rapoport writes.

Then again, Peterson isn't your standard human.

The latest evidence comes by way of Vikings teammate Percy Harvin, who found himself as the silver medalist in two hill sprints with Peterson. Keep in mind Peterson is still just six months removed from major reconstructive knee surgery.

"He's amazing. I told him the other day I don't think he's human," Harvin said, according to ESPN.com. "Two weeks ago, he beat a couple guys in a race. When I got here yesterday, I told them guys they should be embarrassed."

Peterson said last week it was "50/50" as far as him being ready by the beginning of training camp. Vikings trainer Eric Sugarman said it's "not fair" to expect Peterson to be ready for the start of the season.

But those in the building continue to marvel at Peterson's speedy progress.

"I got to run against Adrian and he's looking good," said wide receiver Jerome Simpson, who beat Peterson in the race. "It was neck-and-neck there. We're always talking a little trash back and forth to each other, but it was a great competition."

Sprints and actual football activities are two different things, but all the news continues to be good for the Vikings' franchise star.

