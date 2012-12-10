Adrian Peterson, Cam Newton had key Week 14 runs

OK, Adrian Peterson. We get it. We'll just hold your spot on this list. Granted, there's no better back in the NFL, and Sunday's 21-14 win over the Chicago Bears was another example of why. The Minnesota Vikings runner was on fire out of the gate, rushing for 104 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter alone (a career best) before finishing with 154 on the day. The Bears repeatedly stacked the box with nine men and couldn't shut down Peterson. Here's a look at his day's work.