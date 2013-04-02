Adrian Peterson brave in face of awkward TMZ query

We all know the (possibly apocryphal) Super Bowl story about Doug Williams being asked how long he'd been a black quarterback.
Twenty-five years later, we have a new challenger for hilariously inept race-based NFL queries. Not surprisingly, it comes from the airport-dwellers over at TMZ.
In the video above, you'll see Minnesota Vikings running back and reigning league MVP Adrian Peterson patiently respond to lunk-headed questioning about gay players and the NFL.
Then watch said lunkhead crash to the pavement like a Chris Farley character. On balance, this is worth your time. Just barely.