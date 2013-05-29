Adrian Peterson back for Vikings after hernia surgery

Compared to last year's recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Adrian Peterson's comeback from sports hernia surgery flew under the radar this offseason. Perhaps that's because we already knew the Minnesota Vikings star running back had an incredible ability to shake off injuries.
Peterson was back on the field Wednesday as the Vikings held their first organized team activity of the offseason. Tom Pelissero of KTSP-AM reports that Peterson appeared to be "full-go" in all team drills.
"He feels like he's 100 percent, so that's good for us," Vikings coach Leslie Frazier said. "We're very grateful that he's here, but everyone knows what he means to our team, what he means to our organization and his attitude, and the way that he's approaching things is what you want to see if you're a young player coming in and trying to figure out this league. To be around Adrian is good for our team and good for everybody involved."
According to The Associated Press, Peterson said this offseason's rehab was "a cakewalk compared to recovering from the ACL tear."
While there isn't tackling at the sessions, Peterson's ability to get back on the field shows his hernia surgery shouldn't be a major concern heading into training camp. That's a relief, because running for 2,500 yardswhile hurt felt a tad unrealistic.