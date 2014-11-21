Adrian Peterson appeal set for Dec. 2 with third-party arbitrator

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the suspended Vikings running back will have his case heard on Dec. 2, according to a source involved in the process.
Harold Henderson, a third-party arbitrator, will hear the appeal -- not Commissioner Roger Goodell, per Rapoport.
Peterson was suspended Tuesday for the rest of the 2014 season after pleading no contest to misdemeanor reckless assault earlier this month on what the league called "an incident of abusive discipline" toward his 4-year-old son.
"I won't ever use a switch again," Peterson told USA Today's Tom Pelissero on Thursday. "There's different situations where a child needs to be disciplined as far as timeout, taking their toys away, making them take a nap. There's so many different ways to discipline your kids."