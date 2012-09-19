Adrian Peterson almost ready for more Vikings carries

The Minnesota Vikings have handed Adrian Peterson 33 carries over the first two weeks of the season. That's more than we expected, and not that far below his career average of 19.2 carries-per-game.
"We think he's getting to that point where we can think about a few more carries," Frazier said via the Sacramento Bee. "He's getting close to that point, so we'll see how he does this week in practice. ... We've been rotating him and Toby every other series, but we're going to see how he does this week in practice."
Frazier says Peterson felt better this Tuesday than he did a week ago, which is promising. Peterson may wind up playing a high percentage of snaps this week, but we'd bet against him getting more carries.
Minnesota moved the ball pretty well against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts. We doubt there will be as many snaps to go around against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.