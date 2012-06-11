Adrian Arrington vies for Saints' No. 4 WR role

How deep is the New Orleans Saints' roster? Even after losing wide receiver Robert Meachem to free agency, one of key position battles this summer will be the one determining the No. 4 receiver, writes Mike Triplett of The Times-Picayune.
Marques Colston has been re-signed and will continue as the No. 1 receiver, with Devery Henderson continuing in a starting role and Lance Moore as the No. 3. Wide receiver Courtney Roby is a special teams ace -- he has just one reception in 49 games with the club over the last four seasons -- so the battle for the fourth receiver role will be between Adrian Arrington, Joseph Morgan and 2012 fourth-round pick Nick Toon. With the Saints investing a mid-round pick on Toon, he's all but assured of a roster spot, which brings the competition down to Arrington and Morgan.
After being on injured reserve or the practice squad for much of his first three seasons in the league, Arrington has nine receptions for 110 yards in five games in the last two seasons. The Saints signed Morgan as an undrafted free agent out of Walsh last year, and the 6-foot, 184-pound receiver showed some big-play ability, returning a punt 78 yards for a touchdown and catching two passes for 77 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown. Morgan needed minor knee surgery and was stashed on injured reserve in September.
With a group this deep, Arrington knows that the Saints coaches aren't the only ones he's looking to impress.
"Not only are we competing against each other, we're competing against other wide receivers from other teams around the league," said Arrington. "That's just how the business goes, so we all have to go out and perform every day."