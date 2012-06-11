Adrian Arrington vies for Saints' No. 4 WR role

Marques Colston has been re-signed and will continue as the No. 1 receiver, with Devery Henderson continuing in a starting role and Lance Moore as the No. 3. Wide receiver Courtney Roby is a special teams ace -- he has just one reception in 49 games with the club over the last four seasons -- so the battle for the fourth receiver role will be between Adrian Arrington, Joseph Morgan and 2012 fourth-round pick Nick Toon. With the Saints investing a mid-round pick on Toon, he's all but assured of a roster spot, which brings the competition down to Arrington and Morgan.