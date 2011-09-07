Adding Garrard makes sense for several QB-needy teams

The 49ers would be a great fit for Garrard. They utilize a movement-based version of the West Coast offense, which ideally suits his game. They also have a supporting cast that would allow him to thrive. For all of the talk about his mediocre play in Jacksonville, he has never been surrounded by great receivers. With Vernon Davis, Michael Crabtree and Braylon Edwards in place, Garrard should be more effective. Also, the presence of Frank Gore and a strong offensive line would set Garrard up well to throw off play-action. If Garrard wants an opportunity to rebuild his reputation, he should focus on getting to San Francisco as soon as possible.