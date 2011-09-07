Adding Garrard makes sense for several QB-needy teams

Published: Sep 07, 2011 at 06:18 AM

The Jaguars released David Garrard on Tuesday. It shouldn't be long before someone signs the veteran quarterback. So which team would be the best fit for Garrard?

  • Jason La Canfora NFL Network

  • Garrard could stay in Florida

  <table align="right" width="315px"> 
   <tbody> 
    <tr> 
     <td> 
      <content:static src="/widgets/custom/packages/latest_debates.html"></content:static></td> 
    </tr> 
   </tbody> 
  </table> There was immediate interest in Garrard upon his surprising release, and though there isn't much starting potential right away, he's a coveted No. 2.

Oakland, San Francisco and Miami are all situations where he could come in and push to start, possibly sooner rather than later. If he wants to win right away, going to Baltimore, where only banged-up rookie Tyrod Taylor stands behind Joe Flacco on the depth chart, would be a consideration.

Some are suggesting Seattle but I am told they are not interested at this point. Of the above possibilities, Oakland and Miami would be favorites for me if I was Garrard.

  • Steve Wyche NFL.com

  • No longer a starting-caliber QB

If we're talking the best fit, I'd have to say Miami or Seattle. First off, let's get this clear. If Garrard was still a starting-caliber QB, he'd be in Jacksonville. Coach Jack Del Rio's job is on the line and he has to play the best players. He opted to sign off on releasing Garrard. That should tell you plenty. So Garrard is now a backup, but he's still better than a lot of guys holding clipboards.

In Miami, Chad Henne looked a lot better in the preseason once Brandon Marshall and Reggie Bush got on the field. However, now that games are for real and defenses are going to scheme him differently, will Henne continue to look as good? If not, the Dolphins could use Garrard's experience.

Seattle's quarterback situation is really a question mark. Tarvaris Jackson is the starter but he has a lot to prove. Charlie Whitehurst has proven himself not to be reliable. He's been afforded opportunities the past two seasons to win the starting job and failed. Garrard could be a better option because he could be an adequate starter for a few games, if needed.

  • Bucky Brooks NFL.com

  • San Fran offers variety of weapons

The 49ers would be a great fit for Garrard. They utilize a movement-based version of the West Coast offense, which ideally suits his game. They also have a supporting cast that would allow him to thrive. For all of the talk about his mediocre play in Jacksonville, he has never been surrounded by great receivers. With Vernon Davis, Michael Crabtree and Braylon Edwards in place, Garrard should be more effective. Also, the presence of Frank Gore and a strong offensive line would set Garrard up well to throw off play-action. If Garrard wants an opportunity to rebuild his reputation, he should focus on getting to San Francisco as soon as possible.

  • Charles DavisNFL Network

  • Carolina on my mind

The Panthers would be a terrific fit for Garrard. While Cam Newton has captured the imagination of the Carolinas, it never hurts to have excellent tutelage and a veteran backup who can play. While it's universally accepted that the Panthers are starting over and Newton IS the face and future of the franchise, signing Garrard would make sense on many levels. And the fact that he's a Durham, N.C., native and starred at East Carolina, makes it a no-brainer.

  • Pat Kirwan NFL.com

  • Waiting game might be best option

Garrard isn't going anywhere to be a backup and probably doesn't even want to hear he can compete for the job. If he's smart, and I believe he is, he'll wait a week or two to see what injuries or poor play opens up a starting job. While Miami, Seattle and Cincinnati could use him right now, a better situation might be available next Tuesday. Kerry Collins got $4 million from the Colts for this season and Garrard has very good numbers when you compare the two quarterbacks.

Keep in mind, defenses will be blitzing like crazy in the first two weeks and quarterbacks are going to take a beating. Garrard will wind up on a contender within a week.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Many NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory, but there are 12 franchises that have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title his season? Let's debate!
news

2021 NFL season: Which offseason trade will be most impactful?

How much will Julio Jones elevate the Titans' offense? Can Matthew Stafford make the Rams a contender once again? Our analysts offer their predictions on the offseason trade that will be most impactful in 2021.
news

2021 NFL season: Which non-QB rookie will have the biggest impact?

Will former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase create more magic together in 2021 now that they've been reunited on the Bengals? NFL analysts weigh in on which non-QB rookie will make the biggest impact in the upcoming season.
news

2021 NFL season: Which head coach has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl?

Nine current NFL head coaches have won a Super Bowl, leaving 23 others still searching for the elusive Lombardi Trophy. Who has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl in the upcoming season? Let's debate!
news

Which QB drafted No. 1 overall will win most games in 2021 NFL season?

There are eight potential NFL starting quarterbacks who entered the league as a No. 1 overall draft pick. Which player will win the most games in 2021? Let's debate!
news

2021 NFL season: Which QB matchup are you most anticipating?

Tom Brady versus Cam Newton is one of the most compelling QB matchups we'll see during the 2021 NFL season, but it's not the only enticing one. Which QB clashes are our analysts most anticipating this year? Four different battles receive at least one vote.
news

Which game should kick off the 2021 NFL season? Bucs-Cowboys among top choices

With the NFL schedule release just one week away, NFL.com's player analysts debate which matchup is their top choice for the NFL's Kickoff Game.
news

Is former Patriots receiver Julian Edelman a Hall of Famer?

Announcing his retirement Monday, Julian Edelman helped the New England Patriots win three Super Bowls and was one of the best postseason wideouts in NFL history. But does he belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
news

Which offseason NFL quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck?

Looking at the trades, re-signings and free-agent acquisitions made this offseason, which quarterback move will provide the most bang for the buck? Our NFL analysts debate!
news

2021 NFL free agency: Which team needs to be most active this offseason? 

Which NFL teams need to be most active in free agency? Joe Thomas says Chris Ballard and the Colts must be the most aggressive this offseason, but one former NFL general manager disagrees. Check out the rest of the answers from our NFL Media analysts.
news

Deshaun Watson's best landing spot in a trade? Jets, 49ers, Panthers among enticing options

Texans QB Deshaun Watson has requested a trade. What's the best possible landing spot for a 25-year-old superstar at the game's most important position? And what kind of compensation would Houston require in a hypothetical deal? Let's debate!
news

Should Eagles start Hurts or Wentz at QB for rest of 2020 NFL season?

Is Jalen Hurts the right choice to lead the Eagles at quarterback after Carson Wentz's difficulties this season? Let's debate!
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW