Adam Vinatieri's salary no fit for Andrew Luck's Colts

Best bargain: Inside linebacker Pat Angerer is among more than 70 current Colts under contract for the league-minimum base salary. That's a pretty good value, given that Angerer led the Colts in tackles with 148, fourth best in the NFL. It's an even better value when you consider that Angerer showed improvement in coverage; Rivers McCown reported in Football Outsiders' 2012 almanac that Angerer allowed just three passes for more than 10 yards all season. Angerer will earn $540,000 in base salary and, according to a source with knowledge of his contract, will get a $340,000 roster bonus on the first day of Colts training camp.