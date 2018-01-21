Adam Thielen to play against Eagles despite back injury

Another source with direct knowledge of the injury said Thielen is not at risk of further damage. Though not explicitly stated, the injury was described like a transverse process fracture, previously suffered by Tony Romo and Derek Carr. Both missed just one week. Thielen does not have that luxury after being struck in the back by Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in the third quarter last week. He returned to make a huge catch over Lattimore late in the fourth quarter.