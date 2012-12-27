Adam Snyder: Arizona Cardinals should add Alex Smith

Guard Adam Snyder, who played his first seven NFL seasons in San Francisco before moving to Arizona this year, told Bay Area reporters Wednesday he would tell Cardinals management to go after Alex Smith if he becomes available during the offseason, according to The Sacramento Bee.
"If someone asked me about him, I would tell them exactly what I thought," Snyder said. "I think the guy's got unbelievable character, and I think he's a leader. Obviously, he and I came in together (in 2005). So I've got a special place for him."
The 49ers will owe Smith $7.5 million on April 1 if he is still on their roster, according to The Bee. There is a good chance they won't want to pay that kind of money for a backup quarterback, with Colin Kaepernick now running the show.
While Smith doesn't have the flashiest of skill sets, he has been one of the more consistent quarterbacks the past two seasons, which is the polar opposite of what the Cardinals have gone through during that time span.
"He was 19-5 (in the past two seasons) and had the best QB rating in the league and was doing his job to win games, you know?" Snyder said. "I don't know. It was surprising to me. But, hey, they get paid to make those decisions, and that's the decision they went with."
If the 49ers cut Smith, he will garner plenty of attention from teams with question marks at the position -- especially with no bona fide sure-thing quarterback in the 2013 NFL Draft. No team has bigger problems under center than the Cardinals. Alex Smith might not sell tickets in the desert, but he already has at least one fan on the Cardinals' roster.