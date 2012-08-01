Adam Schein joins NFL Media team as columnist

Adam Schein, the signature host on SiriusXM NFL Radio, has joined the NFL Media team, it was announced today.
Schein will be a regular contributor on NFL.com and NFL Mobile, offering strong opinions on everything NFL. Additionally, he will offer analysis on Twitter (@AdamSchein).
In his first NFL.com column, Schein takes a much different view of five widely circulated myths in the NFL, including how the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos are no better than third-place teams, and how the Mark Sanchez-Tim Tebow experiment will actually work. "In talking to Sanchez," notes Schein, "you see and hear an edge, a seriousness to him that hasn't been evident in his first three years."
Schein hosts the SiriusXM Blitz with former NFL quarterback Rich Gannon, "Madden Football with John Madden," and the SiriusXM NFL Tailgate Show on Sunday mornings during the NFL season. Schein also anchors SiriusXM NFL Radio's coverage of the NFL Draft and has been with the satellite radio station since its launch in 2004.
For the last seven years, Schein was an NFL columnist for FOXSports.com and hosted the popular show "Cosmic Schein" on the site.
A graduate of Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, Schein resides in Manhattan with his wife Katie and two daughters, Jolie and Maya.