Adam Schein joins NFL Media team as columnist

In his first NFL.com column, Schein takes a much different view of five widely circulated myths in the NFL, including how the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos are no better than third-place teams, and how the Mark Sanchez-Tim Tebow experiment will actually work. "In talking to Sanchez," notes Schein, "you see and hear an edge, a seriousness to him that hasn't been evident in his first three years."