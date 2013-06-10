Around the League

Adam 'Pacman' Jones: I will not let arrest 'break me'

Published: Jun 10, 2013
Adam "Pacman" Jones turned around his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals by staying out of trouble and developing into an excellent role player as a slot cornerback and return man.

His roller-coaster career appears to have hit another snag Monday.

Jones' tweet soon was followed up by confirmation from his agent, Peter Schaffer, who told NFL.com's Albert Breer that Jones planned to turn himself in Monday following an arrest on one count of assault for allegedly punching a female.

Schaffer said the incident occurred while Jones was at a bar near Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati last Wednesday for a Reds game, and that two women were causing a problem for him.

"They were drunk, giving him the business; he was trying to relax," Schaffer said. "They kept pushing, and then they finally came up and said, 'Let's take a picture.' ... He's thinking, 'The last thing I gotta do is take a picture with two drunk girls,' so he says no."

At that point, Schaffer said, Jones turned around and one of the women threw a beer bottle at him from three feet away. The agent said Jones then turned and hit one of the women with an open palm. Jones believes security tape from the incident will help exonerate him.

"I've talked to three or four witnesses who corroborate Adam's story," Schaffer said, adding the witnesses told him that police haven't reached out to them yet. "This is ridiculous, an absolute shame."

NFL.com and NFL Network obtained an incident report from the Cincinnati Police Department stating that charges against Jones are pending. A complaint to the Hamilton County Municipal Court states that Jones "did knowingly attempt to cause physical harm," which would be a misdemeanor.

Jones later went on ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati on Monday and defended himself, saying via ProFootballTalk.com that "It was just a quick reaction." When pushed for details about what happened, Jones said, "I'm not gonna get into each piece by piece."

"My point was coming on here just to let people know, like, I'm not out acting a fool," Jones said. "I'm not out drinking, getting drunk. All I was doing was protecting myself, man. I wouldn't like to harm no woman, period. I have two beautiful little girls and a wife at home (and) my mother. Most of my family are all women, I don't even had a dad.

"That's not Adam. That's no part. I'm not into that, and I don't condone that. So I don't want you to try to tweak it and make it sound any other way. All I was doing was protecting myself and trying to clear my space."

Jones was suspended by the NFL for the entire 2007 season and part of 2008 for various off-the-field incidents.

"We're aware of it and will review the facts at the appropriate time," NFL spokesman Greg Aiello told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. "We are not going to speculate on potential outcomes."

It's too early in the process to know how this will affect Jones' future, but the Bengals consistently have supported him. They likely will let the legal process play out before doing anything.

UPDATE: ESPN1530.com has the security footage. Welcome to 2013. We're not sure much can confidently be drawn from this footage.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

