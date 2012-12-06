Around the League

Adam Jones calls his Dallas Cowboys coaching 'horrible

Published: Dec 05, 2012 at 10:50 PM

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones has started to become the player many believed he'd be when he was drafted sixth overall in 2005 by the Tennessee Titans.

After well-documented legal troubles to start Jones' career, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave the embattled defensive back a shot at a new start in 2008. However, Adam Jones spent just nine tumultuous games in Dallas, and his stint ended with several off-the-field controversies.

With the Cowboys set to visit the Bengals on Sunday, Jones was critical of himself and his former coaches when asked about his time in Dallas.

"I was horrible in Dallas, and the coaching was horrible, too. From the top down," Jones said Wednesday, according to the Bengals' official website.

Wade Phillips was the head coach and defensive coordinator during the former "Pacman"'s time in Dallas, and former Cowboys head coach Dave Campo was the defensive backs coach.

Jones, who has played some of his best football this season in Cincinnati, said he had a "double chip" on his shoulder for this game, but he said he owes the Cowboys' owner for the chance he was given in 2008.

"I'm thankful for everything (Jerry Jones) has done for me," Adam Jones said. "I love Jerry with all my heart. I'm not going to get into what I don't like about him, but it's not about Jerry. He's done a lot for me. I'm a Bengal, and I would like to stay a Bengal for the rest of my career, but we'll see how that goes."

