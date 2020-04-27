Adam Gase: Things 'moving in right direction' for New York Jets

"With Gregg, the amount of packages he has, we're able to put (Davis) in a lot of different spots and move these guys around," Gase said. "Marcus and Jamal are so versatile in the things they can do. All of a sudden you got three guys that can do the same thing and they're moving all over the place. It makes it difficult for an offense to really know what's going on. For us to have the ability to do that -- how much we do it, time will tell -- but being able to have that option for Gregg is a good thing for us."