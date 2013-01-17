Adam Gase promoted to Denver Broncos OC job

Denver Broncos coach John Fox wasted little time during his search for a new offensive coordinator. His selection isn't a big name compared to others that were rumored to be in the mix for the job.
The Denver Post reported Thursday that the Broncos have promoted quarterbacks coach Adam Gase to offensive coordinator. Gase, who started under Josh McDaniels, has been with the organization since 2009. He'll provide continuity for Peyton Manning.
Fox formally reached out to former Arizona Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt on Wednesday, but clearly it wasn't a fit. It's unclear if Whisenhunt turned down the job or Fox simply decided to go with Gase. With only one job opening left in Arizona, Whisenhunt isn't going to be a head coach this season after interviewing with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles. Whiz has said he won't come back for just any job, and he's already being paid by the Cardinals.
Manning's former coordinator in Indianapolis, Tom Moore, is looking for a job, but there were no reports that Fox wanted to speak with him. Gase is 34 years old and has been in the NFL as an assistant since 2005.
At this point, it's possible that Whisenhunt could sit out the 2013 season before interviewing again for top jobs next year.