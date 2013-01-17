Adam Gase promoted to Denver Broncos OC job

Fox formally reached out to former Arizona Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt on Wednesday, but clearly it wasn't a fit. It's unclear if Whisenhunt turned down the job or Fox simply decided to go with Gase. With only one job opening left in Arizona, Whisenhunt isn't going to be a head coach this season after interviewing with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles. Whiz has said he won't come back for just any job, and he's already being paid by the Cardinals.