Adam Gase might decline Cleveland Browns interview

Published: Jan 19, 2014 at 01:44 AM
It's been assumed for weeks that the Cleveland Browns have been waiting around to interview Adam Gase for their still-vacant head-coaching gig. But does the Denver Broncos offensive coordinator even want the job?

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on "NFL GameDay Morning" that Gase might pass on talking with the Browns in order to stay in Denver for at least another season.

Rapoport was told that "it would take something perfect" to pull Gase away from his current job. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam is close with Peyton Manning, who has vouched for Gase, but the young assistant is in no rush to move on.

If Gase withdraws, look for the Browns to bring back Seattle defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for a second interview. Rapoport was told there's a "lot of mutual interest," and the Browns have kept in contact with his representative in hopes of talking to Quinn again.

Rapoport also noted that if Quinn ultimately lands the role as Rob Chudzinski's replacement, his offensive coordinator options would include former Texans coach Gary Kubiak or ex-Redskins play-caller Kyle Shanahan.

The fact that the Browns are waiting to interview coordinators playing Sunday doesn't necessarily mean they'll hire one. Cleveland still could go back and hire someone previously interviewed, according to Rapoport.

One name to monitor is Bills defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, who met with the team last week on the heels of a campaign that saw Buffalo finish second in the NFL with 57 sacks.

The Browns have been lambasted by the local media for waiting this long to hire a coach, but that criticism is unfounded. If the team is determined to speak with the game's premier coordinators, it makes sense to wait another week to land the guy they truly want.

Not one of the boatload of coaches hired since the team returned to the league in 1999 has panned out, so why rush the process? After all, this franchise once waited until days after the Super Bowl to land a young New York Giants aide named Bill Belichick.

