Adam Gase: 'It just wasn't the right time' for head job

NEWARK, N.J. -- Bottom line: Adam Gase wasn't in the mood to job jump this winter.
Courted heavily by the Browns, the Broncos offensive coordinator turned down the opportunity to interview for Cleveland's head-coaching spot to keep his attention set on Denver's playoff run. Gase unpacked that decision during Tuesday's Super Bowl Media Day.
"I guess I didn't really think about it until it came up this year, and it just wasn't the right time, as far as the timing with us coming here and the focus I wanted on this game," Gase said. "I'm not worrying about it right now, it's just not -- it's on the backburner for me."
While Cleveland's decision-makers were compelled to chase after Gase -- and must have believed he was ready to make the coordinator-to-coach leap -- Denver's play-caller didn't come across as a guy burning to leave his current role.
"I mean, who's to say they're really ready for anything, right?" said the 35-year-old Gase. "When those opportunities come up, and you decide, hey, that's the right opportunity for me, then you go ahead and jump in and you just do what you're born to do."
It's evident that Gase didn't view the Browns assignment as a plum role. Mike Pettine did, acknowledging to reporters last week that the same opportunity might not come around again. Gase is banking on the opposite, hoping that another year with Peyton Manning will bring a fresh batch of coach-needy teams to his doorstep.