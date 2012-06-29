Adam Carolla to Rich Eisen Podcast: Raise the uprights

First things first: I'm an unabashed Adam Carolla fan. If you don't find him funny, I probably can't be friends with you. (On a related note: I have very few friends.)
With that out of the way, I'd like to point out that Carolla's segment this week on the Rich Eisen Podcast was awesome. It even contained a suggested rules change that actually makes all the sense in the world.
Carolla wants to add six to eight feet to the top of the uprights, to help 65-year-old referees with cataracts and vertigo make field goal calls while looking straight up into the night air.
Every year, more and more bad calls seem to be made. The NFL is so tech-savvy in so many ways, and yet we really have no clue whether some crucial field goal kicks actually went in or not. And all we have to do is make the goal posts longer.
I probably can't be friends with anyone that makes an argument against this change.