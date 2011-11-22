Accolades from Rodgers made Bucs RB Blount 'feel amazing'

LeGarrette Blount is widely recognized as one of the NFL's promising young backs, but when he heard that same praise from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Bucs star went into full-on man-crush mode.
"He told me I have a chance to be one of the greatest backs in this league, and he said he doesn't just say that to anybody," Blount told the St. Petersburg Times one day after Tampa's 35-26 loss to Green Bay.
Rodgers witnessed Blount's 54-yard touchdown gallop in the second quarter, during which the young bruiser spit aside at least six would-be tacklers.
"(Rodgers) feels like me and one other guy have the potential to stand out and be two of the best running backs to ever play the game," Blount said. "Coming from Aaron Rodgers, it makes me feel amazing."
Amazing -- and true. (Wait, who's the "other guy"?)
In a league growing increasingly jittery about the notion of a featured back, we can't help but appreciate Blount. He crossed 1,000 yards in his rookie season after starting just seven games, and where there were once question marks and red flags about his temper and maturity, there's production and promise for this young Bucs team.