Acclaimed painter Rob Prior to render portraits of top picks during 2022 NFL Draft

As the top picks of the 2022 NFL Draft walk up on stage Thursday, the moment will be immortalized by a custom painting to commemorate the occasion and raise funds for charity.

The NFL will be introducing a new element of arts and culture into the 2022 NFL Draft by capturing the moment each of the top picks are selected in a custom painting created on stage during the event.

Acclaimed painter Rob Prior will be on the stage in Las Vegas from Thursday's opening round through Saturday's final rounds to create portraits of the top picks from each of the 32 NFL teams that will be auctioned off at a later date by the NFL Foundation. The funds from the auction of the paintings will be used to benefit the NFL Foundation's work in social justice, along with wellness initiatives and youth health.