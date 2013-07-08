Academically ineligible players won't go to combine?

A CBSSports.com report surfaced over the weekend that the NFL is considering not inviting players who were academically ineligible in college to attend the NFL Scouting Combine.
When I first saw the news, a couple quick reactions came to mind:
- The NFL considers a lot. It's hard to tell based on the wording of the report how seriously the league is considering the issue.
- I'm not sure what the rule would accomplish. In theory, it would support the NCAA's focus on academics. Theoretically, it would look to tie grades to maturity. That's a slippery slope.
After doing a little digging, there is reason to doubt if this topic will have legs. Even if the measure comes up to vote, it's not anywhere close to happening. There are all sorts of motivations for why news like this leaks out in the middle of July.
It's a long way from considering a topic to implementing what might be a thorny change.