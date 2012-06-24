Aaron Ross to miss part of camp to see wife in Olympics

If you're an NFL player racking your brain for an excuse to miss part of training camp, perhaps look into courting and legally marrying a world-class athlete.
We don't believe Aaron Ross was looking for a way out of Jacksonville Jaguars camp, but he'll miss some of it in late July and early August to watch his wife compete in the 2012 Summer Olympics.
Sanya Richards-Ross set a meet record in the 400 meters Sunday in the U.S. track trials in Eugene, Ore., finishing in 49.28 seconds for a spot on the Olympic team, according to The Associated Press. Richards-Ross also plans to run in the 200 in the trials for a shot at a double in the London Games.
Maurice Jones-Drew wants a new contract. The Jags want him to honor his current deal. Who'll win this standoff? More ...
Ross isn't the only NFL player with a family member who punched a ticket to the Bob Costas Variety Hour. Holley Mangold, the sister of New York Jets center Nick Mangold, will represent the U.S. as a weightlifter.
"It's not that he doesn't want to go. Football is my brother's life," Holley recently told USA Today. "You wouldn't see me missing training or a big meet to watch one of his games. I know it's different because it's the Olympics, but it's a big part of their season."
Another reason: No brother wants to face the reality that their sister is stronger than he is.