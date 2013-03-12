Aaron Ross, New York Giants reportedly will reunite

Veteran cornerback Aaron Ross wasn't out of work long after the Jacksonville Jaguars released him one year into a three-year, $9.75 million contract that he signed last March.
Ross is set to re-sign with the New York Giants, USA Today's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. According to the New York Daily News, the deal is contingent on Ross passing a physical.
Although he started 15 games for the Giants as recently as 2011, Ross likely is returning to the Big Apple in a reserve role. With Corey Webster, Prince Amukamara, Jayron Hosley and Terrell Thomas on the Giants' roster, the 30-year-old will help in subpackages.