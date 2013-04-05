Aaron Ross: Jacksonville Jaguars stint a 'vacation'

Cornerback Aaron Ross is back with the New York Giants after an uneven, one-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"It was a nice paid vacation to Florida," Ross admitted on "NFL AM" on Friday.
"I had to think about the family, setting us up long-term, so of course the money comes to mind," Ross said. "But winning is everything, man. It takes the joy away when you're losing, and the only thing to get you through it is the paycheck when you're losing."
The vacation is over -- and he's no guarantee to start in New York -- but Ross is content to come home.
UPDATE: Ross later apologized for his statements. "I really apologize if Jag nation took offense to it," he said, via ESPN. "I loved the opportunity that they gave me, they gave me a second chance to live my dream. They accepted me and my wife (Sanya Richards-Ross) with open arms and they were a fun crowd to be around and the organization was first class and treated us really nice."