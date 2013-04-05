Around the League

Aaron Ross: Jacksonville Jaguars stint a 'vacation'

Published: Apr 05, 2013 at 03:28 AM
Marc Sessler

Cornerback Aaron Ross is back with the New York Giants after an uneven, one-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"It was a nice paid vacation to Florida," Ross admitted on "NFL AM" on Friday.

The Jaguars came out of the woodwork last offseason to offer Ross a three-year, $15.3 million contract -- far more than what the Giants were willing to fork over for the 30-year-old defender.

"I had to think about the family, setting us up long-term, so of course the money comes to mind," Ross said. "But winning is everything, man. It takes the joy away when you're losing, and the only thing to get you through it is the paycheck when you're losing."

On the field, Ross started just nine games for the 2-14 Jaguars, battling through injuries and struggling in coverage. He was released in March before re-signing with the Giants on a one-year, $715,000 contract, yet another example of how none of these big-money deals are what they seem.

The vacation is over -- and he's no guarantee to start in New York -- but Ross is content to come home.

"I'm very happy," he said, "to be back with the Giants."

UPDATE: Ross later apologized for his statements. "I really apologize if Jag nation took offense to it," he said, via ESPN. "I loved the opportunity that they gave me, they gave me a second chance to live my dream. They accepted me and my wife (Sanya Richards-Ross) with open arms and they were a fun crowd to be around and the organization was first class and treated us really nice."

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

