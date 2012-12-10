Around the League

Aaron Rodgers tops five throws that defined Week 14

December 10, 2012
Gregg Rosenthal

Marc Sessler already broke down the five runs that explained Week 14. Now it's my turn to break out the week's defining throws.

For the second consecutive week, we'd like to point out that Aaron Rodgers looks to Randall Cobb when he absolutely, positively needs a play to ice a game for the Green Bay Packers.

This fourth-quarter toss highlights Rodgers' solid protection in Sunday night's win over the Detroit Lions.

Nick Foles is making life easy on the Philadelphia Eagles' decision-makers, even when he's making up plays. He has shown enough in the last two weeks to make everyone believe he'll be part of the Eagles' solution next season. We're not saying he's a franchise quarterback, but he can compete to start.

Kirk Cousins might be the difference in the Washington Redskins making the playoffs or not. It's not like his three throws (one penalty drawn and two completions) all were easy. He delivered his touchdown pass under pressure.

Perhaps we're framing Cam Newton's season incorrectly. He has been up and down like his rookie year, but the up portion is coming in the second half. Last year, Newton started fast. He's a young quarterback capable of very big things, evidenced by his 11 scores and no interceptions over the last four weeks for the Carolina Panthers.

Oh, and he can make throws like the one below. Newton was electric in and out of the pocket in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons.

We can't kill Pete Carroll for letting Matt Flynn throw the ball around late in the Seattle Seahawks' victory because almost all of the passes came on third down. The score in the upper left corner of this toss to Doug Baldwin says it all. Remember when the Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals were grouped together in the NFC West as challengers early in the season?

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

