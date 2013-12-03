Aaron Rodgers to have more tests on collarbone injury

When Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy pushed his normal Monday presser until Tuesday afternoon, we postulated the move could have been made in order for the coach to gather more information on the status of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers will have more tests Tuesday to help determine if his left collarbone has healed enough to allow him to play, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source with knowledge of the quarterback's injury.
The Packers' franchise quarterback has undergone similar testing several times since the Week 9 injury, according to Rapoport. In order for him to play this week, the most recent test would need to indicate that Rodgers is at far less risk of aggravating the injury than in previous results.
The expectation remains that Rodgers is a long shot to play this week against the Atlanta Falcons, per Mr. Rapsheet.
Rapoport reported Sunday that Rodgers would "be lucky" to play in Week 14 and might even be shut down for the duration of the season if the Packers were to lose ground for a playoff spot.