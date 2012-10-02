Around the League

Presented By

Aaron Rodgers thanked by officials for blasting NFL

Published: Oct 02, 2012 at 10:51 AM

Aaron Rodgers, like everyone else, was thrilled to have the regular officials back on the field this past week. The Green Bay Packers quarterback had a special pregame moment with the crew.

"I was obviously happy to see those guys back," Rodgers said during his weekly radio appearance on WAUK-AM in Milwaukee with Jason Wilde. "I told Jeff Triplette, 'Hey it's great to have you back.' It's been a long process.

Aaron Rodgers

"Him and a couple of the other refs thanked me for my comments. I did say, 'just so you know that doesn't mean we're not going to yell at you,' though."

Rodgers apologized to fans on behalf of the NFL and admonished the league for its use of replacement referees during his show last Tuesday, one day after the Packers lost to the Seattle Seahawks on a Hail Mary when the officials ruled an apparent interception a touchdown. A deal was struck between the league and officials within 48 hours.

The normal refs, though, didn't do the Packers any favors on Sunday. New Orleans Saints returner Darren Sproles clearly fumbled the ball on the ensuing kickoff after the Packers took a 28-27 lead in the fourth quarter.

Debate: Quarter-pole Super Bowl

matt-schaub-121001-65x90.jpg

Our analysts provide Super Bowl picks with four Sundays in the books. Matt 
Schaub's Texans get love on the AFC side. **More ...**

Packers linebacker Dezman Moses crawled out of the pile with the ball. The officials ruled Sproles down by contact and the Packers were out of challenges. The Saints drove into field-goal range, but Garrett Hartley missed a 48-yarder with 2:54 left in the game.

"It was frustrating," Rodgers said. "The way that the reviews have gone now with them reviewing all scoring plays and turnovers as well, you would think that would just continue to encourage a late whistle. Because if it is ruled a turnover, and there wasn't a whistle for down by contact, you can go back and review that and make sure it was a turnover."

Rodgers makes sense, but there's a slippery slope with the rationale. That practice could cause officials to become too reliant on replay and avoid making calls on the field. Like everything else, moderation is the key.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE