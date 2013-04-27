Aaron Rodgers remembers his lengthy NFL draft wait

" 'Yeah, right,' " Rodgers joked. "It's funny to me to look back, eight years ago, I was in that green room, wondering if there was a team that wanted to take a chance on me. Green Bay did, I got to sit behind a legend (Brett Favre) for three years and learn the game. Then I got an opportunity, and seven games into my first year as a starter, I was given a contract extension by the Packers, and (I) feel like we've accomplished some great things in the last five years."