Aaron Rodgers refutes Green Bay Packers' 'soft' label

Published: Jan 23, 2013 at 11:00 AM

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Bob McGinn questioned the Green Bay Packers' toughness after they were bounced from the playoffs by the San Francisco 49ers. With a subpar run game, an emphasis on the offensive skill positions and an average defense, the Packers aren't considered a physical team. They do have an MVP quarterback and an offense that can score with anyone in the NFL.

Rodgers was asked about the qualification during his weekly radio show on WAUK-AM with Jason Wilde.

"I don't know exactly how to answer that," Rodgers said. "I can just say that obviously we didn't win as many games as we wanted to this year; we came up short in the playoffs, but I like the makeup of our team.

"You know, we're not an offensive line that goes 330 (pounds) across the board, so we're not going to be a power running game. We're going to be a team that's going to get after you with tempo and with our skilled players who are as skilled as any group of guys in the league.

"If that makes us soft in some people's opinions, we're not going to change that opinion, but we're going to win a lot of games around here with the guys that we have, and as you've seen throughout the league, the league is going to a more pass-oriented scheme, and even Baltimore is not the Baltimore of a couple years ago. Joe Flacco is getting an opportunity to do some no-huddle stuff, to call stuff on the line of scrimmage. ... I wouldn't really call San Francisco a downhill running team either. They're a lot of zone-read stuff and throwing the ball around as well.

"I don't get into that whole team evaluation stuff too much, but I can tell you I like our team, I know we can win with the guys we got."

Aaron Rodgers

No team wants to be called soft, and even Rodgers admitted the Packers are not the most physical team around. Still, Green Bay is 47-17 in the last four years with a Super Bowl victory. The question is: Do they need to get tougher to win another before the window of opportunity closes?

