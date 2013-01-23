Aaron Rodgers refutes Green Bay Packers' 'soft' label

"If that makes us soft in some people's opinions, we're not going to change that opinion, but we're going to win a lot of games around here with the guys that we have, and as you've seen throughout the league, the league is going to a more pass-oriented scheme, and even Baltimore is not the Baltimore of a couple years ago. Joe Flacco is getting an opportunity to do some no-huddle stuff, to call stuff on the line of scrimmage. ... I wouldn't really call San Francisco a downhill running team either. They're a lot of zone-read stuff and throwing the ball around as well.