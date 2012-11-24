Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb most important Packers?

B.J. Raji isn't in the habit of saying things just to say them. So his evaluations usually carry weight.
The Green Bay Packers nose tackle was asked which players on the roster were indispensable. Everyone can name one. Many didn't even know who No. 2 was until this season.
Jeremiah: Top matchups in Week 12
Can the Packers protect Aaron Rodgers from the Giants' D-line? Daniel Jeremiah scouts five key battles on Sunday. **More ...**
"Personally, there's only about two players on this team that I would say can't be replaced," Raji told Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Bob McGinn. "Everybody else, this season has proven that we can win with certain guys out of position, myself included.
"You look Aaron (Rodgers) and maybe like Randall (Cobb) are probably the only two guys we need out there. He's our version of Percy Harvin, man."
Cobb broke out during his sophomore campaign after coach Mike McCarthy decided to feature him in a Harvin-type package. He lines up out wide, in the slot and in the backfield. Cobb takes handoffs, catches screens and can run the 9 route. He also returns kickoffs and punts. Greg Jennings' injury also provided more opportunities for the former Kentucky quarterback.
That has led to 574 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, 115 rushing yards, a 26.1 kickoff return average and a punt returned for a score. He also leads the Packers with 54 receptions.
"We did some research and thought we could use Randall in certain ways," Packers offensive coordinator Tom Clements told ESPNWisconsin.com's Jason Wilde. "That's all great on the board, until you go out and do it. He went out and showed he could make some things happen and make us a little better on offense.
General manager Ted Thompson has to make a decision on Jennings, who's in the final year of his contract, after the season. Cobb could make that decision much easier.