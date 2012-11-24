Around the League

Presented By

Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb most important Packers?

Published: Nov 24, 2012 at 02:57 AM

B.J. Raji isn't in the habit of saying things just to say them. So his evaluations usually carry weight.

The Green Bay Packers nose tackle was asked which players on the roster were indispensable. Everyone can name one. Many didn't even know who No. 2 was until this season.

Jeremiah: Top matchups in Week 12

Can the Packers protect Aaron Rodgers from the Giants' D-line? Daniel Jeremiah scouts five key battles on Sunday. **More ...**

"Personally, there's only about two players on this team that I would say can't be replaced," Raji told Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Bob McGinn. "Everybody else, this season has proven that we can win with certain guys out of position, myself included.

"You look Aaron (Rodgers) and maybe like Randall (Cobb) are probably the only two guys we need out there. He's our version of Percy Harvin, man."

Cobb broke out during his sophomore campaign after coach Mike McCarthy decided to feature him in a Harvin-type package. He lines up out wide, in the slot and in the backfield. Cobb takes handoffs, catches screens and can run the 9 route. He also returns kickoffs and punts. Greg Jennings' injury also provided more opportunities for the former Kentucky quarterback.

That has led to 574 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, 115 rushing yards, a 26.1 kickoff return average and a punt returned for a score. He also leads the Packers with 54 receptions.

"We did some research and thought we could use Randall in certain ways," Packers offensive coordinator Tom Clements told ESPNWisconsin.com's Jason Wilde. "That's all great on the board, until you go out and do it. He went out and showed he could make some things happen and make us a little better on offense.

Fantasy football owners who grabbed Cobb with a late-round pick or off the waiver wire are nodding their heads right now. The Packers offense was already explosive enough, and now it has its own Harvin-type player.

General manager Ted Thompson has to make a decision on Jennings, who's in the final year of his contract, after the season. Cobb could make that decision much easier.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.