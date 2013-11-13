Aaron Rodgers pushing to return before Thanksgiving

When asked during his weekly "The Aaron Rodgers Show" on 540 ESPN Radio whether he targeted a Thanksgiving matchup with the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions for his return, the Green Bay Packers quarterback said he wants to get on the field even sooner.
"I haven't given up hope on playing any week," Rodgers said, per ESPNMilwaukee.com. "It depends on how I heal and depends on what the next X-ray looks like. Obviously, this week is probably not going to happen -- not going to happen. (pause) Probably not going to happen."
Rodgers said he's taking baby steps toward returning. He pointed to being able to sleep through the night, pull on a shirt and put on his socks without being in an "extreme amount of pain" as positive signs his fractured collarbone is healing well.
He also said he'd push to play as soon as he can tolerate the pain.
When asked if team physicians would have the final say or if he could insist on playing despite their objections, Rodgers replied, "I'd like to think the latter."
"I think I'm going to know when I'm ready to play," he said. "And I'm going to play."
