Aaron Rodgers practices for Green Bay Packers

As expected, the Green Bay Packers quarterback practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as he makes his way back from the fractured left collarbone he suffered last month.
"I thought he looked good for what they asked him to do," coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. "He did everything seamlessly, individual drills. Basically, he did everything he was cleared to do medically. He was in rehab mode."
Asked about the timeline of his comeback, Rodgers told reporters Wednesday, per ESPNWisconsin.com: "It's the strength, the range of motion and the evidence that we see on the scan. Two out of three are passed so far."
Time is ticking away. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Packers decision-makers have pondered the idea of shutting down Rodgers -- allowing him to fully heal -- if Green Bay (5-6-1) tumbles out of the NFC playoff picture with a loss Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
"That's not my decision there," said Rodgers, who hopes to know by Friday or Saturday "at the latest" whether he'll start in Week 14, arguing that a game-time decision scenario wouldn't be "fair" to backup-turned-starter Matt Flynn.
McCarthy said the plan is for Rodgers to hit the scene Thursday and do "a little bit more" than he did Wednesday. It's anyone's guess when he'll be medically cleared to play, but if Rodgers doesn't return as soon as Sunday, it might not matter. Green Bay's season is on the brink of death.