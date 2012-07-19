Aaron Rodgers: Packers' running game not a worry

Everyone wants to know if the Green Bay Packers will be able to run the football this season. Even Greg Jennings said last week on NFL Network it's the biggest question facing the team.
"Do we need to? I think this is a pass-happy league, so I think it's got to start with the pass with us," the quarterback said Thursday on "NFL Total Access."
"The run has to be good enough to keep them honest, but we're going to have to throw the football to win games. We're going to have to run it probably a little bit more than we did last year," Rodgers added. "It starts with the passing game with us, and with most teams as well."
Rodgers is right about the NFL being a passing league, but a little balance wouldn't hurt. The running game ranked 27th in the league last season, and James Starks now steps in as the primary ball carrier with Ryan Grant gone.
Given the dominance of the Packers' passing game, logic dictates a running back could do serious damage against a defense petrified of what Rodgers can do.