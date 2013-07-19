Aaron Rodgers: Packers different sans Jennings, Driver

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is adjusting to life without Greg Jennings and Donald Driver.
"Not having those two and a good friend of mine, Charles Woodson, who I played with for a long time just like those guys -- that's different," Rodgers told USA Today on Thursday. "So, we're a different football team. Lacking a little in the experience part, but making up for it in the talent and the young guys that we brought in."
Jennings, 29, signed a five-year, $47.5 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. Driver, 38, retired earlier this offseason.
Although the Packers receivers replacing the veterans don't have the depth of experience as Jennings and Driver, they already have a rapport with Rodgers. Last season, Jennings and Driver accounted for just 11.9 percent of the quarterback's completions in 2012.
"They're not really young guys (either)," Rodgers said. Randall Cobb, 22, is entering his third season, while Jordy Nelson and Jermichael Finley are entering their sixth seasons and James Jones his seventh.
Even with the proverbial subtractions of Jennings and Driver, the Packersundoubtedly have one of the top receiving corps in the NFL. The important additions of rookie running backs Eddie Lacy and Johnathan Franklin will mean more to Rodgers' offense than the losses.