Aaron Rodgers out for Green Bay Packers vs. Falcons

The Green Bay Packers ruled out quarterback Aaron Rodgers for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Matt Flynn will get the start.
Rodgers, who is missing his fifth consecutive start because of a collarbone injury, repeatedly has said he wants to play, but the Packers won't force the quarterback back into action until the team's doctors medically clear him.
"Aaron's frustrated," McCarthy said. "We're in meetings all day together. He's like every other player fighting to get on the field."
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported that Rodgers would be unlikely to play against the Falcons.
In a must-win game, the Packers will rely on Flynn to keep their hopes alive in the NFC North. Flynn looked terrible in last week's Thanksgiving beatdown against the Detroit Lions. However, facing a downtrodden Falcons defense and having a couple extra days to prepare will help. We should expect to see a heavy dose of running back Eddie Lacy on Sunday as well against the Falcons' soft run defense.
Rapoport reported Sunday that the team might consider shelving the quarterback for the rest of 2013 if Green Bay is out of the playoff hunt, not wanting to risk its star signal-caller in semi-meaningless games.
With a win, the Packers still would have a chance to make the playoffs. Lose and their cheese is all but grated.
