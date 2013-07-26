Aaron Rodgers on Ryan Braun: Not great to be lied to

The Green Bay Packers quarterback once had publicly defended Milwaukee Brewers star Ryan Braun over alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs. Rodgers even chastised Major League Baseball when a Braun suspension was overturned last year. So confident was Rodgers in his friend that he wagered his entire 2013 salary on Braun's innocence.
On Monday, Braun was suspended again. This time there was no appeal, and Braun released a statement admitting he had done wrong. Rodgers spoke honestly about the topic Friday from Packers camp.
"It doesn't feel good to be lied to," Rodgers said, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Rodgers said he was "shocked" and "disappointed" to learn that Braun -- a five-time All-Star and the 2011 National League Most Valuable Player -- had been using PEDs and lying to Rodgers (and basically everyone else) about it.
"It doesn't feel great being lied to like that, and I'm disappointed about the way it all went down," Rodgers said. "He looked me in the eye on multiple occasions and repeatedly denied these allegations and said they were not true."
"I don't regret backing a friend up," Rodgers added. "Obviously, in hindsight, a more measured approach would be a better course of action. I definitely believe in forgiveness and moving forward. He has a tough task in front of him moving forward with his career."
Rodgers and Braun co-own a suburban Milwaukee restaurant called 8 Twelve MVP Bar and Grill. They had been good friends going back to 2009, when Braun attended a Packers game. Rodgers' comments tell us that friendship now is being seriously tested.