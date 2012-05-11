Around the League

Presented By

Aaron Rodgers on ideal center: Butt height and sweat

Published: May 11, 2012 at 05:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

What makes an ideal starting center in the NFL? 

We would put strength, agility, intelligence, and durability on the top of our list of attributes. But we have never played quarterback in the NFL and don't really know. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgerslooks for different qualities.

"There's two main components that a center needs to have, and it's not quickness or agility or snapping or anything," Rodgers told TSN via SportsRadioInterviews.com. "It's two things: One, he has to have a good height, and I'm talking about where his butt rests. It can't be too low because I don't wanna get deep in that stance and it can't be too high so I feel like I'm standing up. It's gotta be just right. (Jeff Saturday) has got that."

And how do you know if a center has the right butt height?

"It's a feel. My center in college was about my height and he's real low in his stance. So it made me have to kinda duck down a little bit. It's hard to get out of center. Scott Wells — my previous center — (and) Jeff Saturday: great height. Great butt height."

Unfortunately for Rodgers, Packers backup Evan Dietrich-Smith does not stand out in the second quality necessary for a great center.

"And the second is most important, and that's sweating. How much do they sweat? The worst thing that you can have is third, fourth quarter on a October day where it's 65, 70 degrees and he's sweating through his pants. Because that is not a situation you wanna be in."

The only option in that scenario: A center must change his pants.

"Oh yeah," Rodgers said. "Our backup center — great guy — Evan Dietrich-Smith, he has major sweat issues. And when you get that ball snapped up and there's a lot of sweat that just splashes all over you and on your hands and the ball — it's not a good situation. So he actually has changed at halftime before. So those are the two things you look for: butt height and sweating. Jeff's doing really well in both categories. … Low sweat ratio and solid butt height."

We'd like to thank Rodgers for educating the NFL populace on this important issue. The NFL Scouting Combine really needs to add butt height and sweat factor to their annual measurements.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.
news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.