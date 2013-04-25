Aaron Rodgers offers encouragement to Geno Smith

Considered by most to be the top quarterback in a weak NFL draft class at the position, Smith was bypassed 32 times Thursday at Radio City Music Hall. The only quarterback taken in Round 1 was Florida State's EJ Manuel, selected by the Buffalo Bills with the No. 16 overall pick.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who knows what it's like to be lonely in an NFL draft green room, offered encouragement to the West Virginia star via Twitter:
Rodgers slipped all the way to No. 24 before then-Commissioner Paul Tagliabue called his name at the 2005 NFL Draft. Smith's new best-case scenario is No. 33 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
When Smith's name finally is called, he reportedly won't be at Radio City Music Hall to hear it. Smith told ESPN's Suzy Kolber he plans to fly home rather than attend Friday's second round.
Rough night for a kid who couldn't have seen this coming.
UPDATE: Smith changed course. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Smith will be at Radio City for Friday night's draft festivities.